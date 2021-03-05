Belarus reports 1,311 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 290,000

MINSK, March 3 (Xinhua) — Belarus reported 1,311 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its total to 290,447, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 1,316 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 280,766, the ministry added.

So far, 2,002 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Wednesday, 4,933,973 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 18,451 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. Enditem