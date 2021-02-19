Belarus reports 1,386 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 273,659

MINSK, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Belarus reported 1,386 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the nationwide count to 273,659, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 1,800 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 263,368, the ministry added.

So far, 1,885 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Thursday, 4,732,695 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 16,996 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. Enditem