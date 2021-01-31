Belarus reports 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 248,000

MINSK, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Belarus reported 1,766 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 248,336, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 2,339 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 235,838, the ministry added.

So far, 1,718 people have died of the disease in the country, including 10 over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Sunday, nearly 4.5 million tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 19,358 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. Enditem