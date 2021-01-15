Belarus reports 1,967 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 219,663

MINSK, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Belarus reported 1,967 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its total to 219,663, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 2,314 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 202,446, the ministry added.

So far, 1,554 people have died of the disease in the country, including ten over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Thursday, 4,191,207 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 24,668 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. Enditem