Belarus reports 888 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 346,000

MINSK, April 20 (Xinhua) — Belarus reported 888 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its total to 345,998, according to the country’s health ministry.

There were 742 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 336,227, the ministry said.

So far, a total of 2,443 people have died of the disease in the country, including ten over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Tuesday, 5,685,902 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 9,307 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. Enditem