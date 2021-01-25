Belarus reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

MINSK, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Belarus reported 1,024 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total to 238,635, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 618 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 224,171, the ministry added.

So far, 1,658 people have died from the disease in the country, including nine over the past 24 hours, it said.

Nearly 4.4 million tests for the coronavirus have been conducted across the country as of Monday, including 9,694 over the past day, according to official figures. Enditem