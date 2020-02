MINSK, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — The National Bank of Belarus on Wednesday cut its key interest rate from 9 percent to 8.75 percent.

The central bank’s board made this decision on Feb. 12 in order to maintain a neutral monetary policy.

The move is expected to contain the country’s inflation near the target in 2020, so as to ensure price and macroeconomic stability over the medium term, the bank said.

The bank last time reduced its key rate, from 9.5 percent, in late November last year.