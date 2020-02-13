Belfast impasse-breaking politician becomes first casualty of British ministerial reshuffle

LONDON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith on Thursday became the first major casualty of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s shake-up of his ministerial team.

Smith, hailed just weeks ago as a key figure in securing the return of the Northern Ireland Assembly after a three-year suspension, had been widely tipped by political commentators to go.

Although there was no official confirmation that Smith had been fired, the Northern Ireland secretary made his comments on Twitter.

“Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege. I am extremely grateful to Boris Johnson for giving me the chance to serve this amazing part of our country. The warmth and support from people across NI (Northern Ireland) has been incredible,” he said.

Political commentators who closely monitor political events in Belfast were quick to comment on Smith’s departure, with one describing it as bizarre.

“What a bizarre decision. Smith most liked (and respected) Conservative SoS (Secretary of State) for N Ireland in decades,” said one comment.

Conservative politicians were expected to learn their fates — some promoted, some fired, others continuing as before — in what was expected to be a day-long process of changes to the Downing Street cabinet.

Johnson arrived early at his office in the Houses of Parliament where, away from prying media eyes, he was able to pass on the bad news to those surplus to his requirements as members of his ministerial cabinet.

In the run-up to the Johnson reshuffle, there had been widespread speculation that the size of ministers allowed to attend Downing Street cabinet meetings would be culled.