Belgian health authorities explain COVID-19 vaccination state of play

BRUSSELS, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — It is still too early to see the effect of the vaccination campaign on the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Belgium, Yves Van Laethem, interfederal COVID-19 spokesman, said here on Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases have hit a plateau in Belgium, with 2,000 to 2,500 new infections reported per day since the end of November.

“We are still on a plateau, thanks to the continuous efforts made for more than three months, and the situation thus allows us to remain in control,” Van Laethem stressed.

However, the number of new infections is still on the rise. In the week from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, an average of 2,324 new infections per day were recorded, the public health institute Sciensano said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions are dropping, with an average of 119.1 new admissions per day during the week of Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.

There are currently 1,852 patients in hospital, 325 of them in intensive care.

To date, Belgium has recorded a total of 711,417 COVID-19 cases and 21,124 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic.

The Belgian health authorities have recorded a 40 percent increase in the infection rate among children, and the respective figure for teenagers is 32 percent, Van Laethem said.

This trend is explained by the increase in COVID-19 tests carried out in schools, mainly among children and teenagers.

Meanwhile, Belgium is continuing its coronavirus vaccination campaign.

To date, more than 280,000 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, Dirk Ramaekers, medical director of the Jessa Hospital in Hasselt and director of the working group for the vaccination strategy in Belgium, said on Tuesday.

Despite delays in the delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Belgium is currently slightly ahead of its initial vaccination schedule in nursing homes, Ramaekers said.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in several countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 237 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Jan. 29. Enditem