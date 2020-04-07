Belgian league set to be abandoned with leaders Club Brugge awarded title

The Belgian league has become the first major European competition to recommend ending its season with the current standings declared final because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The league says Club Brugge would be awarded the title if the advice is confirmed at a general assembly meeting on 15 April. Brugge would also qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Brugge are 15 points ahead of second-place Gent with one game to go before the season-ending playoffs.

The league management board has agreed it is unclear when team training could resume and says it is “very unlikely” any games with fans attending could be played before 30 June.

The league says even games in empty stadiums would put stress on public health and security services dealing with the pandemic. It agreed the risk of infecting players would also damage the competition’s integrity.