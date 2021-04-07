Belgian midfielder De Bruyne renews deal with Man City

ANKARA

English Premier League leaders Manchester City on Wednesday prolonged their Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne’s contract.

“Kevin De Bruyne has signed a two-year extension to his current contract, keeping him at City until the summer of 2025,” the club said in a statement.

De Bruyne said he was very happy to extend his stay at Manchester City.

“Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well,” De Bruyne said.

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximize my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.”

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder joined Man City from German club Wolfsburg in 2015.

De Bruyne, who is a former Chelsea midfielder, scored 65 goals and produced 105 assists in 255 appearances with Manchester City.

He won the Premier League title twice with Man City in 2018 and 2019, and an FA Cup in 2019 as well.

De Bruyne also helped City win four English League Cups in 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Separately, he was named the Premier League’s Player of the Season for the 2019-20 campaign, when he scored13 goals and made 20 assists.

De Bruyne secured a bronze medal with his native Belgium in the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia.