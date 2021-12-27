Belgian venue owners defy government orders to close their establishments.

Belgium’s Covid restrictions: Venue owners defy government orders to close.

As an anti-vaxx kickboxer dies from the virus, venues and groups in the cultural sector file a legal challenge, claiming that the restrictions are unjust.

Belgium is in the midst of a law-and-order crisis after a number of cinemas, theaters, and concert halls openly defied recent pandemic orders to close in order to deal with the latest wave of Covid-19 infections.

Key local authorities and police forces have backed the rebellion, stating that they will not enforce the rules, allowing venues to avoid penalties if they disobey closure orders.

Theatre unions, cinema chains, and production companies have also filed a lawsuit against Belgium’s interior minister, Annelies Verlinden, over the new rules.

They claim that the measures, which were approved by Belgium’s Covid Consultative Committee of ministers and scientists last week, are unnecessary and unjust.

They point out that theaters and other venues are well-spaced, ventilated, and cleaned on a regular basis, and that patrons must show their vaccine passes and wear masks during performances.

Customers can mingle closely and remove their masks in bars, restaurants, and Christmas markets that have remained open.

Belgium’s chief virologist Marc Van Ranst criticized the decision to close the cultural sector while keeping food and hospitality venues open, saying it did not reflect the real risks.

“You can say that mulled wine has won over culture when the Christmas markets remain open,” he said.

Mr Van Ranst also expressed concern that hasty decisions could lead to a broader crisis of confidence in the Covid committee’s authority.

When the measures took effect on Sunday, Peggy Fol of Cinema Vendôme in Brussels said she simply carried on as usual.

“At any time, the cops could barge in and slap a fine on us.”

This is something we’re well aware of.

“However, any fines will be challenged,” she said.

While the Omicron variant is slowly making its way across Belgium, the number of patients in hospitals has dropped to an eight-week low, falling below 2,000, according to preliminary figures from the Christmas weekend.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, on the other hand, said yesterday that he was considering requiring the population to be vaccinated.

In an interview with the newspaper De Zontag, he said, “You vaccinate for your own health, but also for the health of others.”

“There’s a lot of it in intensive care units.

