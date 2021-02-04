Belgium doesn’t recommend AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged over 55

BRUSSELS, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Belgian health authorities have recommended that the British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine not be used to inoculate people aged over 55.

The recommendation of the Superior Health Council was announced Tuesday evening by Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke on Flemish television VRT.

Explaining the decision, Vandenbroucke said Belgium does not have sufficient information on the AstraZeneca vaccine’s effectiveness and side effects for the elderly.

Nevertheless, the health minister said the vaccine works well for people between the ages of 18 and 55.

The epidemiological situation in Belgium shows a continuing upward trend in infections. The public health institute Sciensano reported on Wednesday that in the week of Jan. 24-30, an average of 2,348 new infections per day were recorded, an increase of 9 percent on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, new hospital admissions continue to decline. In the last week of Jan. 27- Feb. 2, an average of 117.3 new admissions per day was reported by Sciensano. Currently, 1,794 patients are hospitalized, 311 of them in intensive care.

To date, Belgium has recorded a total of 713,271 coronavirus cases and 21,173 deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in many European countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 237 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Jan. 29. Enditem