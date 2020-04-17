Belgium wonders about the number of deaths

Why so many deaths in Belgium? The question has arisen for several days with insistence, the country deploring 4,857 deaths on April 16, with 43% of deaths occurring outside hospitals, mainly in nursing homes. While the Covid-19 epidemic appears to have peaked, with a slight drop in hospital admissions in recent days, the situation appears to be critical in retirement homes.

Sociologist Geoffrey Pleyers has sounded the alarm in The evening April 15, to remind you that Belgium is at 2e rank of the most affected countries in the world. According to his calculations, the country with 337 deaths per million inhabitants exceeds Italy (329) and only Spain remains more bereaved for the moment. A death rate which would also be 10 times higher than that of neighboring Germany.

Experts advance several explanations for these alarming figures, which first hit Flanders, with 59% of the 33,600 cases reported and 51% of deaths as of April 15. The population density, high in Belgium, is pointed out by the virologist Jean Ruelle. No fewer than 150 foci of infection were detected after the February holidays. For his part, the infectious disease specialist Yves Coppieters, professor at the Free University of Brussels (ULB), explains the “excess mortality” outside the hospital by ” the way the dead are counted “

National unity

In Belgium, the numbers are swelling because all the people who died in a nursing home on a simple “suspicion” of Covid-19 are declared victims of the virus, while not all of them have been tested. The authorities should have a more precise picture, mass screening having started, with 13,500 tests carried out in 24 hours on April 15, including 11,000 in nursing homes, which totaled 148,000 residents at the start of the pandemic.

The high death rate has so far not tarnished the image of 45-year-old Sophie Wilmès, Liberal Prime Minister since October 2019 of a government supposed to only handle everyday business. Managing the crisis with remarkable calm, she saw her popularity increase at the start of confinement, on March 18, with the hashtags #KeepSophie. The emergency government that she formed on March 17, endowed with full powers, pleads for “national unity”, supported by six opposition parties. The usual Belgian dissensions have gone into the background in the face of the crisis.

Sophie Wilmès still has to successfully transition to deconfinement, from May 3. The announcement of the gradual reopening of retirement homes, the main sources of contamination, is already highly disputed.