Belgium’s COVID-19 cases top 700,000

BRUSSELS, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Belgium has registered a total of 702,437 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic outbreak, according to figures released Friday by the public health institute Sciensano.

In the week of Jan. 19-25, an average of 2,210 new infections were registered per day, an increase of 12 percent on a weekly basis, showed Sciensano data.

In the week of Jan. 22-28, Sciensano reported an average of 125 new admissions per day. Currently, 1,817 patients are hospitalized, 323 of them in intensive care.

To date, Belgium has recorded 20,982 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, Belgium had imposed two lockdowns, the first of which started on March 18, 2020. A curfew was introduced on Oct. 14, 2020. It will be in force until March 1, 2021.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in Belgium and some other countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

To date, 243,412 people in Belgium have received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna vaccine, according to the latest Sciensano figures.

Meanwhile, 236 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Jan. 26. Enditem