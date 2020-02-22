Bell and Dunbar set for Aussie sevens bow

Teen prodigy Angus Bell and former Rebel Stu Dunbar are set to make their Australian men’s sevens debuts after being included in the squad for the Los Angeles leg of the World Series early next month

With the series at the halfway mark, junior Wallabies back Bell, 19, and Dunbar, who made one Super Rugby appearance for Melbourne last season, get their chance to push for Olympic selection.

“Stu and Angus have earned their selections through consistent training performances and positional talent,” said coach Tim Walsh.

“Both bring different roles tactically, mentally and physically and we’re looking forward to seeing them compete.”

Speedster Rod Davies returns to the squad having overcome injury in the only other change for the North American leg, with the LA tournament starting on March 1 (AEDT).

The Aussie 7s will meet Scotland, Samoa and tournament hosts USA in Pool C, and are looking to improve on their current ranking of seventh.

Australia: Henry Hutchison, Dylan Pietsch, Rod Davies, Lewis Holland, Lachlan Miller, Joe Pincus, Josh Turner, Stu Dunbar, Trae Williams, Nick Malouf (c), Maurice Longbottom, Lachlan Anderson, Angus Bell.