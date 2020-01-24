Belle Gibson’s new life as Sobantu in photos amid warning over ‘fundraising’ for Oromo

Just how far Belle Gibson has gone to become part of Melbourne’s Ethiopian community has been revealed in new photos, as the consumer watchdog issues a stark warning about the fraudster.

The disgraced wellness blogger has claimed she has been adopted by the ‘Oromo’ ethnic group in Melbourne – wearing a headscarf, claiming she is blessed by Allah and even saying ‘my name is Sobantu’ in the native Afaan Oromo language.

Ethiopian community sources told Daily Mail Australia that Gibson, 28, has attended BBQs, weddings, community meetings to ingratiate herself with the Oromo ethnic group – regularly showing her face in the final months of 2019.

Now her bizarre guise has been exposed, suspicions have been raised about remarks the fraudster made about ‘raising large amounts of money’ for the community.

During a video interview after a community meeting last October, Gibson introduced herself as ‘maqaan ko Sobantu’ (my name is Sobantu) – and was quick to speak about raising money.

‘We … discussed looking forward to the future and doing a community grouping to raise large amounts of money for the ongoing support of Oromia’, she said. (Oromia is the region where the Oromo people are from.)

Gibson currently owes taxpayers $500,000 in fines, penalties and interest, after she fraudulently claimed to donate money to charity. The Victorian Sherriff this week announced it would seize her assets.

Asked about Gibson’s fundraising remarks, a Consumer Affairs spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia: ‘We would encourage any organisation which uses volunteers for fundraising activities to consider their suitability for the role’.

Oromo sources claimed Gibson had been ‘acting more Oromo than Oromos’ since she was first spotted popping up at a community meeting in late October.

A friendship with a local community member is thought to have led to her sudden transformation.

‘(Belle Gibson) very committed to the role because she can speak a little Afaan Oromo,’ one source said.

‘It’s not a language that’s on Duolingo,’ the popular translation app.

The Oromo are the largest ethnic group in the east African nation of Ethiopia and a large diaspora lives in Victoria.

Gibson – infamous for pretending she had brain cancer and cured it with healthy eating – attended an annual soccer event in January and has reportedly attended at least one wedding.

She has been filmed wearing traditional dress and brandishing an ‘Oromia’ themed umbrella.

Many local Oromo people were alarmed after seeing reports about the Victoria Sheriff’s office executed a warrant to ‘seize and sell’ Gibson’s assets on Wednesday.

‘As if Oromo people are not scammed enough!’ Toltu Tufa, a prominent member of the community, posted to Facebook this week.

‘This con artist looks exactly like the woman who started attending Melbourne Oromo community events to act more Oromo than Oromos.

‘She came out of no where and probably a matter of time before she started offering to take our money back to ‘help the cause’.’

In a bizarre, 11 minute interview after October’s meeting, Gibson spoke at length about Ethiopian politics – even referring to the East African nation as ‘home’.

‘My involvement in the Oromo community has been for the last four years and it started through volunteering,’ Gibson told the community outlet Shabo Media.

‘I became deeply invested in the community because I saw the character and the values of your people.

‘I feel completely adopted by your nation and your people.’

Community sources believed Gibson had become a follower of Islam – but, despite indications in the interview, that could not be confirmed.

In the clip, Gibson spoke of being involved in the struggle for independence in Oromia – one of nine states in Ethiopia.

‘I feel like my heart is as invested as yours’ and your family’s,’ she tells the reporter.

‘I see no difference in your struggle and the struggle that I have for fighting of the liberation of Oromia.

‘Your struggle is my struggle!’

At the time of the video, the Oromo community was largely supportive of ‘Sabontu’s’ interview in social media posts about the video.

One said: ‘You are one of our amongst heroes … we love you standing with us.’

‘Sabontu, we proud of you!’ said another.

But a third said: ‘This is how they can fool you guys! Please wake up.’

But the president of a major group for the Oromo diaspora told Daily Mail Australia he had come across Gibson just ‘two or three times’.

Dr Tarekegn Chimdi, president of the Australian Oromo Community Association in Victoria, said: ‘She was mingling with people … We thought she might be a friend or a spouse of one of our community members.’

But Dr Chimdi said he didn’t know who she was, and nor had she volunteered for the organisation. ‘It’s fairly surprising, and what a shame.’

A Shabo Media spokesman, who filmed the interview with Gibson, said the cancer faker has ‘changed a lot’ and was ‘trying to move on’ from the scandal.

‘She’s part of the community, she’s into it – she’s trying to help out the community.

‘We know what she’s done before.’

The spokesman said she had been given the name Sabontu by the community.

Daily Mail Australia understands Gibson recently asked for the filmed interview to be taken down.

Gibson has previously shown an interest in Africa, travelling to the continent via Singapore and Addis Ababa, while neglecting to pay back the taxpayer.

Gibson was originally fined $410,000 by the Federal Court for her false claims of charity donations.

This week, Daily Mail Australia exclusively revealed that Gibson’s debt has ballooned past the half a million dollar mark when including fines, penalties and interest.

Her home in Northcote was raided by Sheriff’s Officers on Wednesday executing a ‘seize and sell’ warrant.

Consumer Affairs Victoria wants to sell off assets Gibson has, in order to recoup the monies.

During her last appearance at Federal Court she said she was ‘not in a position to pay’ the fine.

Gibson did not answer the front door this week.