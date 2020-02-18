Belle Gibson’s sob letter: Why I can’t pay back $500,000 fine to Consumer Affairs Victoria

Cancer faker Belle Gibson is in financial crisis, drowning under the weight of $170,000 in personal debts including car finance for a BMW she no longer even owns.

That’s before she even gets to the $500,000 in fines she’s yet to pay back taxpayers for years of lying about having terminal brain cancer and curing it with healthy food.

Daily Mail Australia has exclusively obtained a letter Gibson wrote to Victoria’s Department of Justice where the fraudster explains why she can’t pay back that mammoth fine.

In the letter, Gibson explained: ‘I am indebted to BMW Finance resulting from a personal guarantee in excess of $50,000.

‘I have a fully drawn credit card with ANZ owing $30,000 and another personal debt exceeding $90,000, all of which I cannot pay.

‘Consequently, I am not able to pay the amounts ordered by Justice Mortimer’, (the Federal Court judge presiding over her case.

Gibson revealed she hasn’t got a job and receives the parenting payment from Centrelink to care for her son.

That means, perversely, taxpayers are paying for Gibson – despite the incredible sum she owes them.

The Whole Pantry founder concluded her letter, dated 14 November 2017, by asking the government to approach her accountant directly in the future, ‘given my current health’.

She claimed she barely owns $5,000 in minor property assets.

Gibson’s letter was released to Daily Mail Australia by the Federal Court on Monday, after her white picket rental in Melbourne’s northern suburbs was raided by Sheriff’s officers about a month ago.

That warrant allows authorities to seize and sell her belongings to recoup the half-a-million dollars she owes the taxpayer – a $410,000 fine which has ballooned past $500,000 due to interest.

But the terms of the warrant allow Gibson to live in basic comfort, and many of the possessions she uses – such as her Skoda hatchback – may be owned by her ‘housemate’ Clive Rothwell.

Gibson also recently adopted the new guise of ‘Sabontu’, a headscarf-wearing member of Melbourne’s Ethiopian community.

She was filmed speaking about raising money for an Ethiopian ethnic group in October last year, sparking a warning from Consumer Affairs Victoria.