‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Stars React To Malia White Reporting Hannah Ferrier’s Drug Use

The cast members of “Below Deck Mediterranean” have reacted to the news Malia White had reported Hannah Ferrier for allegedly stashing drug, and the stars have different opinions about it.

On Monday’s episode, Malia reported Hannah after she discovered a pack of Valium, a vape pen and a lighter on board the yacht. She took a photo and sent it to Captain Sandy Yawn as an anonymous crew member. The episode ended with Sandy confronting Hannah about the photo leading viewers to speculate that the latter might be fired.

Hannah and Malia shared a bunk and the latter was concerned she would lose her licensing over Hannah’s drugs. However, the pack included a prescription, which Malia failed to show in her photos.

“I like Malia’s arranging skills. So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown,” Hannah wrote on Twitter in response to Malia’s accusation.

Meanwhile, Malia shared a snap of their contract on Instagram to show everyone that her concern was valid.

“If you want to hate me- hate me, but know the FACTS. Here’s the policy straight from the contract. I never said you CAN’T have medications – you just have to follow proper procedures that are in place to protect ALL crew members. The Captain of the vessel has the right to know who might be taking what & when!” she wrote.

A number of their co-stars have since reacted to the issue, including Sandy.

“I know it’s hard to understand why things go down like they do & sometimes the person in charge can make some mistakes. That’s right, we are all human beings trying to get it right everyday we wake up, dress up & show up to a very stressful job,” she tweeted.

Peter Hunziker sided with Hannah and accused Malia of using cocaine.

“Hannah has a prescription, which she can handle from a licensed doctor and malia chooses in her drug time to spend money on dangerous s–t sending it str8 to her bosun captain brain. Amazing,” he wrote in a Facebook comment as quoted by Us Weekly.

“Just a little message: You can STILL DO YOUR JOB SAFELY AND take your prescribed medications. It Doesn’t make you incompetent!!!!!” Jessica More wrote.

Many felt that Jessica’s post was directed at Hannah because she should have told the captain and the other crew about her medication. However, several also questioned Malia’s intention because for them, if she was really concerned, she should have confronted Hannah first.

Meanwhile, Robert Westergaard chose to be neutral on the issue.

“All of this hatred I’ve seen is so sad. These three women are such beautiful souls,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

“I say that from the bottom of my heart having shared this experience with them and witnessing the power each one of them hold. If you don’t know them for who they are i feel you should reserve your judgements. Take a step back and put yourself in their shoes.”