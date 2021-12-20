Belvidere police are investigating the deaths of two children and an adult who were discovered inside a home in Illinois.

Two children and an adult were found dead inside a home in Belvidere, Illinois, and police are investigating.

ILLINOIS cops are looking into the deaths of two children and an adult who were discovered dead inside a home.

On Sunday evening, police found the bodies inside a house in Belvidere’s 600 block of Union Avenue.

The investigation is being assisted by Illinois State Police and the Boone County Coroner.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

The adult-child relationship has yet to be determined.

The victims’ names have not been revealed.

