Ben Fordham slams Michael McCormack saying the Deputy Prime Minister ‘doesn’t cut the mustard’

Ben Fordham claims Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack only has a ‘matter of time’ left as the Nationals leader after a text message leak revealed he wanted taxpayers to foot the bill for a lavish party.

Mr McCormack’s office encouraged Nationals to charge taxpayers for flights and accommodation to an event in Melbourne, where the party would mark their centenary celebrations.

The leaked message on Wednesday comes after Mr McCormack’s leadership was last week challenged by former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce.

Mr Fordham told Sky News that Mr McCormack is not a ‘leader’ and he would soon be replaced.

‘The moment people sense there’s blood in the water, the sharks all circle. Michael McCormack, he’s only got a matter of time,’ Mr Fordham said.

‘I just hope for the government’s sake that time is a short amount of time.’

The 2GB radio host said being ‘nice’ and a ‘decent bloke’ was not enough to lead a party.

‘I feel sorry for Michael because he’s a really decent bloke, really lovely fella, but there’s a lot of nice people out there who just cannot cut the mustard when it comes to getting the job done,’ Mr Fordham said.

‘I feel terrible saying this, but he cannot lead, he’s a hopeless leader.’

Mr Fordham said Barnaby Joyce had too many flaws but suggested David Littleproud could be a potential candidate as the National leaders.

He added the divisions within the National Party were about the Coalition.

‘It’s about the government being unstable. This will be around Scott Morrison’s neck, even if he’s the leader of the Liberal Party,’ Mr Fordham said.

Politicians can bill taxpayers for travel expenses if trips are for the ‘dominant purpose’ of conducting parliamentary business and represent value for money.

Attending a formal party meeting falls within this scope.

Mr McCormack has sought advice from the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority to ensure the plans were above board.

‘IPEA advises travel to this event would, in broad terms, meet the above definition,’ a spokeswoman for Mr McCormack told AAP on Wednesday.

‘But as always, this is a matter for MPs and senators to determine.’

The advice to Nationals came from the deputy prime minister’s chief of staff.

‘The intention was to hold a party room meeting but this was subject to IPEA advice and confirmation closer to the time,’ Mr McCormack’s spokeswoman said.

‘The location of this meeting is a matter for the National Party and a decision will be made at the regular party room meeting in Canberra on February 24.’

The leaked text message comes after Mr McCormack survived a leadership challenge last week.

A small group of Nationals still want him gone.

Queenslander Llew O’Brien quit the party after the failed leadership coup, claiming the defection was partly motivated by the Nationals’ use of taxpayer funds for travel costs.

Mr O’Brien pointed to one party meeting timed to coincide with the Melbourne Cup.

Hours after he resigned, a handful of Nationals rebels conspired with Labor to hand him a parliamentary promotion, humiliating the government by torpedoing their pick for the job.