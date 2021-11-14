Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19 list and has been ruled out of the Steelers’ game on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger has been added to the COVID-19 list and has been ruled out of the Steelers’ game on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will not play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Roethlisberger was ruled out of the game by the Steelers on Saturday night.

Following Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers last week, Roethlisberger is the second prominent quarterback to miss a game due to COVID-19 in as many weeks.

The Steelers, who have won four in a row, will most likely start Mason Rudolph.

The%2039-year-old%20Roethlisberger%20has%2064.5%20of%20his%20passes%20this%20season%20with%2010%20touchdowns%20and%20four%20interceptions%20for%20a%20passer%20rating%20of%2090%20passer%20rating%20of%20his%20passes%20for%20a%20passer%20r