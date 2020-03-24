Ben Stokes shares his quarantine plan, from children’s classes to films

The corona virus has brought all sporting activities to a standstill and players practice social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) and governments around the world are asking people to stay at home.

With schools, educational centers and offices closed, people are finding new ways to have fun and be unique every day. On a schedule, English cricketer Ben Stokes shared the daily activities he planned during the quarantine period.

Stokes provided a roadmap for other parents and published a number of activities that he did throughout the day. Activities include lessons for kids, playtime, lunch, movies, dinner, and more.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has quarantined himself after returning from London. He has shown no symptoms, but is taking precautions due to the COVID 19 outbreak. He was also active on social media and urged Sri Lankans to follow government rules.

"I have no symptoms or anything like that, but I follow government guidelines," Sangakkara told News First.









“I arrived from London over a week ago and the first thing was a news program that said anyone who had traveled from March 1st to March 15th should register with the police and quarantine themselves. I registered with the police. “

With regard to the rapidly growing virus outbreak, new cases have increased steadily in the USA, Spain and Italy as the nations have become locked up. Spain had an emergency until April 11 when the nation reported struggles to control the second worst COVID-19 outbreak in Europe.

In Italy, on the other hand, there have been 651 new deaths in the past 24 hours. The country of 5,476 coronavirus deaths has crossed China in terms of death toll.