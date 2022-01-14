Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, must look after British troops and fix the PAX insurance scheme.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, must look after British troops while also fixing the PAX insurance scheme.

BRAVE British troops under fire should be able to rest assured that they and their loved ones will be well cared for, even if they sustain life-altering injuries.

Our forces are being aggressively sold the MoD-backed PAX insurance scheme, which is meant to provide that lifeline.

It’s shocking to learn that this isn’t always the case.

And, like so many insurers, it looks for any reason to postpone and reduce payouts to a fraction of what our heroes are owed.

The Special Forces hero was offered just £15,000 by PAX underwriters AIG for his ruined leg, only to be awarded ten times that amount after filing a lawsuit.

Or the injured serviceman who had to fight for seven years to get his pitiful compensation doubled.

Wounded veterans should never have to suffer in this way.

Their return from the front lines should not be accompanied by a traumatic new battle with the insurers to whom they had faithfully paid thousands in premiums.

These are men and women who have suffered serious physical and/or mental injuries and are often supported by their families.

Assessors treat them as if they were a vehicle.

Ben Wallace, the Defense Secretary, must resolve the situation.

Morale in the military is already low enough without being betrayed by ruthless insurance company executives.

In the UK, at least, OMICRON is steadily losing ground.

The wave, which is gentle but extremely catchy, appears to have peaked a few days ago.

Yesterday, there were 99,652 new infections.

It’s still high, but it’s the lowest it’s been since before Christmas.

That reflects the speed with which the boosters were deployed.

And, remember, England remained open.

Despite draconian controls, other European countries are faring much worse.

Unless a more lethal new variant emerges, we’re almost certain to be out of this two-year nightmare soon.

First, let’s get rid of the masks in class.

The evidence for imposing them was already shaky, and there was a strong suspicion that it was all a ruse to appease the teachers’ unions.

Despite the usual doomsday predictions, Omicron is a far less dangerous strain than previous strains, and it will not overwhelm the NHS.

Let’s hear a concrete plan for fully resuming normalcy.

OUR ECONOMY’S resolute resiliency during the pandemic has been astounding.

It recovered to pre-Covid levels in November.

Since then, Omicron and “Plan B” have slowed it down, but now that the wave has passed, growth will pick up again.

Is the government still sure it wants to jeopardize that by raising taxes in April, when prices and bills are already skyrocketing?