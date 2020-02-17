Benefit brow expert Jared Bailey shares tips for creating the PERFECT brow shape

Use your brow pencil to measure straight up from the dimple of the nose to the beginning of your brow and make a mark.

This is where your brows should start – and using this technique will actually create a slimming effect on the nose.

Next, position the side of your brow pencil against the outer portion of the nose and measure straight across the center of the eye to the brow; make a mark here.

This is where your natural arch sits – the highest portion of your brow – and it helps to round out the eye.

Measure from the outer portion of the nose across the outer corner of the eye and this will point to where the brow should end.

The length of the brow is important because if the brow is to short the face becomes more round – it its longer it becomes more oval.

Once you have the three marks in place, start to fill in the eyebrows, using those as your guide for the shape. Et voila! You’ll be left with perfect face-flattering brows.

If you pluck stray hairs when your brows are filled in, you will find it much easier to identify which ones to tweeze, and which to leave alone.

Bailey advises that the best method for plucking your own brows is to tweeze them hair by hair, warning that pulling several out at a time will likely result in unwanted gaps in your brows.

He also notes that brushing the hairs up before plucking will allow you to see the root more clearly.

When it comes to the age-old myth that plucking your brows from the top will cause irreparable damage, Bailey insists there’s no truth to it.

‘I don’t know where that came from to be honest,’ he explained. ‘And as a licensed esthetician who went to school, studied skin, studied hair, how it grows, where it comes from, [this myth is]one of those things, kind of like the Boogie Man, that literally does not exist.’

However, he does urge you to be cautious when it comes to plucking the tops of your brows, because the direction of growth can change the further up the brow you go.

‘Depending on your hair growth and the way your hair grows, a lot of times at the top of your brows, some of your hair will start to grow downward, and if you remove the wrong ones, it can cause a little bit of a gap or a hole in your brow,’ he explained.

‘So I think that myth started as more of a warning: “Be careful when you are tweezing along the top of your brow because you don’t want to create a gap or a hole in that shape.”‘

Bailey notes that you don’t need to use a lot of pressure when it comes to applying your brow product, explaining that the brows will look much more natural if you use a light hand and small strokes – trying to imitate the hairs.

A mistake that many people make, Bailey shared, is drawing over the entire brow with your chosen product. According to the brow pro, you should focus your energies on filling in the places in your brow that are naturally sparse.

The hairs at the ends of your brows tend to be naturally finer, and if you attempt to mimic this while filling them in, the end result will be much more natural.

When it comes to removing those ‘should I or shouldn’t I’ hairs, Bailey says the best thing to do is leave them. Referring to the hairs that sit just along the outline of your preferred brow shape, Bailey insists it is always best to leave them.

‘If you pluck a hair from this “no zone” you could end up with a gap,’ he warned. ‘If you’re not sure, leave the hair, and next time you visit a professional, they can make the call.’