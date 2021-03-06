Bengaluru, Pune top “best cities” list in India

NEW DELHI, March 4 (Xinhua) — Indian cities of Bengaluru (capital city of southern state of Karnataka) and Pune (in southwestern state of Maharashtra) topped the list of best cities in the country in over-a-million-population category.

The final rankings of Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 and the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020 were announced by the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday.

According to the rankings, Shimla (the capital city of northern hilly state of Himachal Pradesh) was the best for living in the less-than-a-million-population category. It was followed by Bhubaneshwar (the capital city of eastern state of Odisha).

The indices represent an attempt to gauge the performance of cities across India on various parameters of urban living.

The Ease of Living Index encapsulates the outcome indicators while the Municipal Performance Index captures the enabling input parameters, said an official statement issued by the federal government.

These indices provide a holistic assessment of cities based on their efforts to cultivate better quality of life, create infrastructure, and address challenges of urbanization.

Learnings gathered from these indices can help the government identify gaps, tap into potential opportunities, and increase efficiency in local governance to improve lives of citizens and fulfil broader development outcomes.

The framework for these assessments were prepared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs along with the Institute for Competitiveness as the knowledge partner. Enditem