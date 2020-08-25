Benidorm ‘should ditch boozy Brits after pandemic and go upmarket’ hotelier says

Benidorm needs to say bye to boozy beach bars and head upmarket, says one of its top hoteliers.

Each year Brits make up seven million of the Spanish resort’s 16.2 million tourists – until the pandemic hit trade.

Last month travellers to the UK from Spain were told they would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Jose Maria Caballe, Benidorm’s biggest hotelier, believes the town must ditch its cheap and cheerful image after the current health crisis.

He said: “We can’t cater for low-level clientele to get drunk for three days. This doesn’t happen in a modern country.

“Benidorm has to change because the costs are going up and hotels can’t work with such low prices.

“The pandemic has been like a decisive punch to a boxer already on the ropes. The popular market will never return to the same level.

“When the market recovers there will be demand for more quality.” Mr Caballe, who owns 18 hotels, said the town’s future held lessons for tourism in Spain, which brings in 12% of the nation’s GDP.

He said: “During the 1970s, 80s and 90s the standard of living in Spain was very low. People put up with noise and ­drunkenness because they needed to.”

Benidorm is Spain’s fourth most popular destination, after Barcelona, Madrid and San Bartolome de Tirajana in Gran Canaria.

Mr Caballe built his first hotel in 1970.

He said: “People came to enjoy Benidorm, its night barbecues, excursions, parties, discos. We had services of great quality.

“We should return to that spirit, to promote the whole area, with its potential for sports, visits to nearby ­mountain villages, for food, wine and culture.

“We have to offer more than sun, beaches and cheap alcohol.”