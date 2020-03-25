Benin Prince Asks Bristol to Return Looted Bronze

The gradual repatriation of pieces of art that the old Empire borrowed and occasionally outright stole from various countries around the world continues, with Bristol Museum saying it’s definitely up for returning one of the famed Benin Bronzes that it currently displays.

An appeal for the return of this specific artifact has been made by Benin’s prince Edun Akenzua, who told the BBC: “We are appealing to Bristol Museum to blaze the trail for the international community or private holders of the Benin cultural property to get them returned.”

Bristol Museum is clearly not up for a war over it either, as the site, operated by Bristol City Council, has said it’s willing to explore the option of returning it. Perhaps with a letter of apology, too, as the item’s description says that this piece “…may have arrived in Europe as a result of the British Punitive Expedition, in 1897, when the British destroyed the Oba’s palace and looted a large amount of Beninese art.”

So yes, sorry about that, and we should maybe pick up the postage for it and pop in a nice original Grayson Perry vase for them to put in a museum for 100 years, by way of making amends. [BBC]