Benjamin Mendy coronavirus fears as suited paramedics rush to Man City star’s house

Manchester City defender Mendy’s house was attended by paramedics and now he is being told to self-isolate as part of the current guidance given on the disease

Benjamin Mendy’s house was reportedly attended by paramedics in hazmat suits over coronavirus fears.

The Manchester City star is now self-isolating after a family member fell ill at his Cheshire mansion.

Reports claim that suited paramedics rushed into the £4.8million property at around 11am on Wednesday morning.

It is not known whether Mendy or his family member has contracted the deadly disease, but all the necessary precautions have been taken.

Mendy is believed to have been at home when the medics arrived.

The family member is believed to have been suffering from respiratory problems, which can be a sign of coronavirus.

The relative is now undergoing tests for COVID-19 and Mendy will now self-isolate at the request of Manchester City.

A source told The Sun : “An ambulance and a rapid response car turned up at about 11am. A medic got out in a Hazmat suit – it was like something off a horror film.

“They were coming in and out of the property for about five hours. It was obvious they were treating it as though it could be something to do with the coronavirus.”

Mendy has now been ruled out of the clash with Burnley on Saturday.

A City spokeswoman said: “The club can confirm that a family member of a Men’s team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness.

“The individual has undergone tests at hospital, one of which is for Covid-19. Until the results are known, the player in question is self-isolating as a precaution.”

The Premier League is due to go ahead as normal this weekend – with full stadiums of fans – following a speech from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

However, further protocol, including the cancellation of sporting events, is expected in the UK in the coming weeks.