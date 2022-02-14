Bennett is making his first visit to Bahrain as Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

In the year 2020, Bahrain was one of four Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel.

According to his office, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Bahrain on Monday.

Bennett’s visit was prompted by Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa’s invitation, according to a statement released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on Monday evening.

Bennett is the first Israeli prime minister to visit Bahrain.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister, and Benny Gantz, Israel’s defense minister, have already visited the oil-rich country.

Bennett will meet with “King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa of Bahrain,” according to the statement.

It was also mentioned that the Israeli prime minister met with his Bahraini counterpart at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow last November.

The two leaders’ talks will focus on “ways to strengthen bilateral ties,” according to the statement.

“In addition, the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince will discuss the importance of peace, progress, and prosperity in the region, particularly the advancement of diplomatic and economic issues, with a focus on technology and innovation,” the statement said.

Bennett will also meet with the finance, industry, and transportation ministers, as well as representatives from the local Jewish community, according to the statement.

