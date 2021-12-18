Bennett will meet with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to discuss Iran.

Bennett, Israel’s foreign minister, will meet with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi to discuss Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visits the United Arab Emirates for the first time.

JERUSALEM is the capital of Israel.

During his current visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Monday.

Bennett’s office issued a statement calling the talks “historic,” saying they covered bilateral relations as well as Iran’s nuclear program.

The meeting was not described in any detail.

Bennett began an official visit to the UAE on Sunday, at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, marking the first visit by an Israeli prime minister to the Gulf country.

The visit occurred at a time when Israel is emphasizing its opposition to a new nuclear deal between world powers and Iran.

Last year, the UAE signed a deal with Israel to normalize diplomatic relations, which was backed by the US.

Three other Arab states – Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan – have joined the Gulf state in normalizing relations with Tel Aviv.

The move was denounced by Palestinians as a “knife-in-the-back.”

Ahmed Asmar of Ankara contributes to this article.