Berat Albayrak asked for shopping malls to open!

Hüseyin Altaş, the President of the Shopping Centers and Investors Association (AYD), who made statements in the live broadcast of the Evening Post program with Atilla Güner, spoke about the opening of the shopping malls.

Saying that the Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak wants the opening of the shopping malls, Altaş said, “We met with Nureddin Nebati Bey, the Deputy Minister of Treasury and Finance. 1 week ago, he called us and (Our Finance Minister Mr. Berat Albayrak opened the shopping malls on 4 May. We said (it is not possible to catch up to 4 very early, it may be after 11). We talk about this every other day. We are in a very interesting point. Most of the shopping mall investors have a view to open it after the holiday. “

Turkey is active in 436 shopping centers, Altas indicating that 25 percent of them belong to foreign investors, he told the following:

“Our two biggest groups in foreign capital are Multi and Ece. They have nearly 20 shopping malls. There is about 25 percent foreign capital. We closed the shopping malls that were closed not with a public decision, but with a decision we made. We can open the shopping malls at the request of the public or at least 50% of the retailers in the shopping malls. Of course if the Science Board says it happens. We are ready to open after May 11. We open the main door of the shopping mall, check the common areas, but retailers operate in areas other than that. Our fear is being unable to control the retailers inside. ”