Berkeley balcony collapse survivor Aoife Beary died at the age of 27 after suffering a stroke.

Aoife Beary was celebrating her 21st birthday when the balcony she was on collapsed, sending everyone on it 12 meters to the ground.

A 27-year-old Irish woman died after surviving a 2015 balcony collapse in Berkeley, California that killed six people.

Aoife Beary, from Blackrock in south Dublin, was celebrating her 21st birthday with friends when a balcony they were partying on collapsed, sending those on it falling 40 feet (12.2 meters) to the ground.

Ms Beary, who was in California for the summer on a J-1 work visa, suffered severe brain damage, organ lacerations, and multiple bone fractures.

Before suffering a stroke last Wednesday, she had open heart surgery and received treatment and rehabilitation in both California and Dublin.

According to the Irish Times, she died on Saturday at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, leaving behind her parents Mike and Angela, younger brother Tim, younger sister Anna, and extended family.

Ms Beary, who studied pharmacology at Oxford Brookes University in England, and her cousins Olivia Burke and Ashley Donohoe were among those who died in the collapse.

Lorcán Miller, Eimear Walsh, Niccolai Schuster, and Eoghan Culligan died in the Library Gardens apartment building tragedy on June 16, 2015.

Six more students sustained life-altering injuries as a result of the incident.

Ms Beary became a vocal advocate for public companies releasing public safety records in the years following the balcony collapse.

Ms Beary testified to the California State Senate that her life had changed “forever.”

Her injuries “will be with me for the rest of my life,” she said, adding that she had to put her career goals on hold as a result.

“From now on, my birthday will always be their anniversary,” she told politicians in California.

Ms Beary’s family has received “deepest condolences” from University College Dublin, where she graduated in 2016.

Professor Joe Carthy said on the university’s website: “Aoife dealt with the devastating impact of her accident with great bravery and fortitude.”

In 2016, she received her bachelor’s degree in pharmacology.

Her family and wide circle of friends will miss her greatly.

“I’m sure Aoife’s death will bring back memories and thoughts of the six Berkeley students who died in the June 2015 accident.

