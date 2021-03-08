Berlin Int’l Film Festival announces winners

BERLIN, March 5 (Xinhua) — A contemporary satire by Romanian director Radu Jude won the Golden Bear for best film at the 71st Berlinale, the Berlin International Film Festival said on Friday.

“The Golden Bear goes to a film which has that rare and essential quality of a lasting art work,” the jury commented on “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” in a statement, adding that it is an “elaborated film as well as a wild one, clever and childish, geometrical and vibrant, imprecise in the best way.”

The Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize went to the Japanese production “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

Fifteen films were nominated for the finals of this year’s competition.

Another Silver Bear Jury Prize went to the documentary “Mr Bachmann and His Class” by the German director Maria Speth, according to Berlinale.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany’s most important film festival is split in two events this year and festival entries were only shown digitally to film industry representatives in the past five days.

In June, the majority of the film selection will be available for viewing in numerous indoor and outdoor cinema screenings in Berlin as part of a Summer Special offer. The festive awards ceremony is scheduled to take place between June 9 and June 20.

Germany’s Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media Monika Gruetters congratulated this year’s winners in a statement. “What is usually the grand finale of the film festival only delivers an opening credit to the public part of the Berlinale this year,” she said. Enditem