Bernardo Silva speaks out as pal Bruno Fernandes completes Man Utd transfer

Bruno Fernandes is close to completing a transfer to Manchester United and his Portuguese team-mate Bernardo Silva has sent a message to the midfielder

Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva has warned his friend, and soon to be Manchester United star, Bruno Fernandes that the pair will now be rivals.

Fernandes is on the verge of moving to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon with personal terms and a medical the only thing standing in the way of a deal being completed.

Fernandes and Silva have shone together for Portugal on an international stage but will now be in competition in the Premier League.

And the Manchester City ace was quick to send a message to his friend following his side’s progression to the Carabao Cup final, knocking out Fernandes’ new side United.

“I’m very happy for him. It’s a big step for his career, which he deserves,” Silva said.

“He’s going to play for one of the best clubs in the world.

“We’re going to be rivals but I wish him the best, apart from against us, obviously.

“I’m pleased he’ll be in Manchester and I hope we can go out to dinner from time to time.

“Changing country is always difficult, but it’s not Bruno’s first experience abroad and with the quality he has he’ll adapt well.”

And former Manchester City star Micah Richards believes Fernandes’ arrival will help Anthony Martial at Manchester United.

Richards said: “I think if he [Martial] would have been in a United team of old, he would have scored a lot more goals.

“Sometimes the supply line has not been great for him so the expectancy level for him has gone way up.

“He should have done more with his ability but I think he’s underachieved because he’s had too much pressure on him.

“He’s got to deal with that, I agree with that, but at the same time look at Lukaku.

“If [Martial] had a more forward-thinking midfielder behind him I think he could get to that level, I do.

“I just feel Man United at the moment are in that transition period and it’s been difficult for him to show his true calibre.”