Bernie Mac Death Anniversary: Quotes By Man Who Gave Everyone Great Laughter

Bernard Jeffrey McCullough, better known by his stage name Bernie Mac, was a stand-up comedian who is best known for his television show “The Bernie Mac Show.”

Mac, who was born in 1957 in Chicago, started his career in stand-up comedy in 1977. In 2000, he appeared in Spike Lee’s “The Original Kings of Comedy.” Following this, his name skyrocketed to comedy fame. The following year, he went on to star in the television sitcom “The Bernie Mac Show” in which he played himself. The show aired on Fox for five seasons.

Mac, who suffered from inflammatory disease sarcoidosis, died on Aug. 9, 2008, from complications of pneumonia.

