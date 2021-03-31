Besiktas basketball team reports 8 coronavirus cases

ANKARA

Besiktas Icrypex basketball team said on Wednesday that eight people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team for Turkey said four senior players, two reserves who trained with the senior squad and two technical staff had positive symptoms.

Besiktas Icrypex underwent a routine COVID-19 test ahead of a ING Basketball Super Lig match against Bahcesehir Koleji on Sunday.

Those who tested positive were taken into isolation and treatment began.

The club said positive cases will be tracked as part of the health protocols.

Another Turkish basketball club, Anadolu Efes, wished Besiktas Icrypex a quick recovery on Twitter.