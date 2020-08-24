Besiktas to face PAOK in UCL’s 2nd qualifying round

ANKARA

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas will take on Greek side PAOK in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round on Tuesday.

Due to anti-coronavirus measures, all second qualifying round games will be played as single-leg ties.

The PAOK-Besiktas match will be held behind closed doors. It will kick off at 1800GMT at Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The winning side will move to the Champions League’s third qualifying round, while the losing club will play in Europa League’s third qualifying round.

It will be Besiktas’s first match in the UEFA competition under the management of Sergen Yalcin.

Following his appointment, the Black Eagles improved their form by recording 10 wins in 15 league matches to finish third in the 2019-2020 season.