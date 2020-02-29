Best fan reactions as Jamie Vardy’s Leicester omission sends FPL managers into meltdown

Jamie Vardy was absent from Leicester City’s squad to take on Norwich City, with Kelechi Iheanacho starting instead

The absence of Jamie Vardy from the Leicester squad which faced Norwich City did not go down well with Fantasy Premier League managers who had captained the striker.

Vardy had been in prolific form at the start of the campaign but his goalscoring returns have tailed off lately, with the forward without a goal in his last seven league games.

However, many fans have still backed the 33-year-old to regain his touch and a game against bottom of the league Norwich seemed like a perfect opportunity for Vardy to find the back of the net.

Unfortunately for those managers who had Vardy in their team and even captained him, he did not make the 18 with rumours emerging that he is nursing a calf problem.

Fans were quick to express their anger at Vardy’s omission, with one simply writing: “Delete game week”

“HE WAS MY CAPTAIN FFS” raged another.

“-4 to get him in” bemoaned a third unfortunate FPL player.

“After I watched the scout, I even Captained Vardy because 13 of his 17 goals were against teams from the bottom half and Norwich having conceded a lot in their last 4 Friday night league games without winning” wrote another. “F**k the scout. And Rodgers too!”

“Ffs Vardy Abraham and possibly Martial all out.” added a fifth fan.

Speaking ahead of the clash with the Canaries, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers backed Vardy to end his goal drought, saying: “It is only a matter of time before he gets back to scoring goals again.

“He doesn’t look like the nervous type to me. Probably when he came back from his (glute) injury (in late January) he was maybe not quite up to speed.

“But I thought against Manchester City (in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat), you saw the return of that running power and speed.

“I have no doubt he will get the goals and beyond that. You don’t force it, you don’t put the pressure on, he knows that is his job.

“As long as he is contributing, then I’m fine.”