Best & Less launches new baby clothing line for toddlers with same-sex parents

Retailer Best & Less has launched a new baby range for same-sex parents.

As Australia becomes more openly accepting of the ‘love is love’ message, the clothing chain has jumped on board to release its ‘pride collection’ just in time for Mardi Gras.

Same-sex couples can dress their toddlers in $4 bodysuits, with slogans including ‘I have the best dads ever’ and ‘I got it from my mamas’.

The outfits are available now from sizes 00000, 18 and 24 months, available in different colours and slogans.

If you’re looking for something to dress your bubs in for the parade, there’s a range of one-piece garments with messages such as ‘love, love, love’ and ‘equality’.

The cotton bodysuits are perfect for layering, and features snaps at bottom front for easy nappy changes, and a ‘stretch rib neck and leg binds for comfort’.

The adorable baby range comes after Australians approved same-sex marriage in a historic ‘yes’ vote in November, 2017.

There are other affordable items to look out for, including a two-pack baby bib for $5, fleeced pants from $8, basic print t-shirts for $3.50, and hooded jumpers for $12.

With Valentine’s Day just over a week away, the retailer has also launched a ‘love collection’ for mothers and children.

The range includes baby’s $15 dressing gown and $12 pajama set, $9 girls flannelette PJ set, $12 boys knitted PJ set, women’s $10 nightie, $20 PJ set and $25 gown.