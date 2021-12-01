Bethesda Mission demolishes an old women’s shelter after completing a (dollar)4 million expansion.

Bethesda Mission demolishes an old women’s shelter after opening a new (dollar)4 million facility.

After decades of planning, a (dollar)4 million grant enabled the Bethesda Mission to build a new, expanded housing facility in Harrisburg that can house twice as many women.

Following the completion of the new 4-story building on the same site at 818 North 20th Street a few months ago, demolition of the old building on the same site began on Tuesday.

BWB Inc. is a company based in the United States.

The demolition will take about a month (subcontracted by Pyramid Construction Inc.).

The women who were previously housed in the old shelter have been relocated and settled into the new one.

Cindy Mallow, director of development, said, “It’s been a long time coming.”

The razed building’s site will be turned into a green space with a garden, a children’s play area, and a parking lot.

In the spring, work on the landscape area will begin.

“As an organization, we are fortunate to be able to assist the women who come through our doors,” she said.

“We’ve been blessed by the women, and we’ve been blessed by the new facility, which allows the staff to truly make it a home.”

In recovery, women have very different needs than men, and they really need a home where they can feel safe.”

Mallow said the former shelter, which is being demolished, is over a century old and in desperate need of repairs, as it was “bordering on falling down around us.”

Officials were advised by architects that the old structure could not be renovated.

Over the course of decades, grants and donations from businesses and church donors were used to fund the construction of a new, larger facility.

“It took so long because we had to raise (dollar)4 million, which isn’t easy when you don’t take government money!” she explained.

“At the same time, we needed to focus on other projects that were more pressing at the time.”

Previously, the shelter could accommodate 25 women and their children.

With up to 50 rooms, the new four-story center with 18,000 square feet has more than doubled its capacity for women and children.

Last month, the women relocated from the old shelter to the new.

“We finished that building first so we didn’t lose any programming,” Mallow explained.

