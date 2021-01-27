Betis, Levante, Villarreal into Copa del Rey quarterfinals

MADRID, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Real Betis beat last season’s finalists Real Sociedad 3-1 after extra-time to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night.

Both sides fielded strong sides and Real Sociedad’s Spain international Mikel Oyarzabal put the visitors ahead from the edge of the area after 13 minutes.

The visitors were down to 10 men after 47 minutes after Asier Illaramendi was sent off. Antonio Sanabria was also dismissed for Betis with 15 minutes left to play, but former Real Sociedad midfielder Sergio Canales forced extra-time with 11 minutes to go with a shot that just inside the post.

Betis striker Borja Iglesias then assured his team’s place in the last eight with two goals in extra-time in the 95th and 110th minutes.

Yeremi Pino’s 19th-minute goal was enough to see Villarreal past second division Girona on the day it was revealed that Villarreal coach Unai Emery is interested in buying Spanish third-tier club Real Union.

Levante assured their place in the quarterfinals after an entertaining 4-2 win away to Real Valladolid.

The two sides had drawn 2-2 in Valencia at the weekend, but despite making eight changes to their side from five days ago, Levante bounced back after Laureano Villa opened the scoring for Valladolid in the 15th minute.

Enis Bardhi drew Levante level with a free-kick eight minutes later, and Mickael Malsa put Levante ahead from a tight angle on the stroke of half-time. Jorge Moreno made it 3-1 before the hour and although Sean Weissman kept the game alive, Levante captain Jose Luis Morales scored a penalty with 10 minutes left to play to ensure his side’s place in the next round.

Wednesday’s matches see Sevilla entertain Valencia, while Barcelona visit second-tier Rayo Vallecano. Enditem