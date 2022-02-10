Betty Davis, the pioneer of hard funk, has died at the age of 77.

Betty Davis, a pioneer of hard funk, has died at the age of 77.

Betty Davis, a pioneering funk singer, model, and songwriter in the 1960s and 1970s who was credited with inspiring her then-husband Miles Davis’ groundbreaking fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died at the age of 77.

According to Danielle Maggio, a singer, adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh, and associate producer of the 2017 documentary “Betty: They Say I’m Different,” Davis died early Wednesday after a brief illness. Davis spent part of her childhood in Pittsburgh and later settled there.

Betty Davis in a photo taken in Paris, undated.

She was 77 years old.

Davis was the rare woman to make funk albums in the 1970s, and her three albums from that period were showcases for her fearless personality and sexuality, as well as her insistence on control of her material and image. Davis was sometimes referred to as “Madonna before Madonna.”

Davis’s style was dubbed “down and dirty funk” by Greg Errico, a former drummer for Sly and the Family Stone. Her albums sold modestly at the time, but their influence has been discussed frequently in the decades since.

“Her influence and sonic lineage have an enormous reach,” author and critic Hanif Abdurraqib tweeted on Wednesday.

“Even if you don’t believe you’ve heard her, you have.

“I’m glad we were able to get her at all.”

Betty Mabry was born in Durham, North Carolina, and moved to New York City in the early 1960s while still a teenager to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology.

She would go on to model for Seventeen and Glamour, among other publications, and meet Jimi Hendrix, Sly Stone, and a slew of other musicians.

She was also releasing her own music, including the singles “The Cellar” and “Get Ready for Betty,” and she collaborated with the Chambers Brothers on “Uptown (to Harlem).”

She dated Eric Clapton, Robert Palmer, and other rock stars, but Miles Davis was her most famous relationship.

He claimed — and she denied — that she had an affair with Jimi Hendrix during their brief relationship in the 1960s.

