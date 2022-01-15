Betty White, best known for her role on The Golden Girls, passed away today.

Later in life, she hosted the Saturday Night Live show after a successful social media campaign in 2010 landed her the job.

Betty White, who died at the age of 99, just a few months shy of her 100th birthday, will be remembered for her incomparable ability to entertain.

Sue Anne Niven, the “neighbourhood nymphomaniac” on Mary Tyler Moore’s show from 1973 to 1977, was one of her most popular roles.

When White asked her husband Allen Ludden how similar she was to her character, he said the two “were the exact same,” with the exception that White couldn’t cook.

She starred in The Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992, portraying the naive Rose Nylund.

“I think they’ve lost their minds if they have an 88-year-old woman doing the show,” White said. The popular show was originally designed for younger audiences.

White had a strong desire to work with animals and stated that if she had chosen a different career path, she would have worked as a zookeeper.

She won five Emmy Awards as an actress, the first in 1975 and the last in 2010.

The Television Academy Hall of Fame inducted her in 1995.

She has received numerous awards, including the Guinness World Record for the longest television career for a female entertainer in 2014.

White grew up in Los Angeles, despite being born in Oak Park, Illinois.

Her father, Horace White, was an electrical engineer, and her mother, Tess, was the housekeeper.

She wrote a play for her graduation at Beverly Hills High School so that she could play the lead role.

During WWII, White enlisted in the American Women’s Voluntary Services.

She was responsible for delivering vital supplies to soldiers stationed at gun emplacements in Hollywood and Santa Monica.

She made her radio debut after the war with small roles on the comedy show The Great Gildersleeve, which led to more radio work.

In 1949, White first appeared on television.

She danced the Merry on an experimental television show.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

