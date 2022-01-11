Betty White died of a stroke six days prior, according to the coroner’s report.

Betty White died six days earlier from a stroke, according to the coroner.

LOS ANGELES — Betty White had a stroke six days before she died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, which ruled that the stroke was the cause of her death on New Year’s Eve.

According to her death certificate, obtained Monday by TMZ and posted online by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the “Golden Girls” star died of a “cerebrovascular accident.”

The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation from the Los Angeles Times.

A cerebrovascular accident, also known as a stroke, affects the brain’s blood vessels and blood flow, and if not treated quickly, can cause tissue damage.

On December 19, the Emmy-winning television pioneer died at her Brentwood home at the age of 99.

31 — just three weeks before her 100th birthday, which would have occurred in January.

Number seventeen.

“Betty White: A Celebration,” a star-studded documentary, was originally conceived as a celebration of the wisecracking star’s centennial birthday.

Following her death, the project was renamed “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration.”

