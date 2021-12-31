Betty White dies at the age of 99, and celebrities pay tribute to the ‘national treasure.’

“Managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough,” Ryan Reynolds said of the Golden Girls star.

Actors and actresses have paid tribute to Betty White, who died at the age of 99.

Following an initial report by TMZ, the Golden Girls actress died at her home on Friday, according to her agent.

Her 100th birthday was coming up in a few weeks.

The actress was described as “our national treasure” by Star Trek actor George Takei.

“Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sue Ann Nivens, aka Rose Nylund, has ascended to the heavens to entertain the stars with her inimitable style, wit, and charm.

“We have all suffered a great loss.

We’ll miss her terribly.”

“Y’all, with Betty White’s passing, we have lost one of the best humans ever!” added fellow Star Trek actor LeVar Burton.

“Betty White had made me laugh for 50 years,” actress and comedian Lisa Ann Walter said.

She was a master at delivering lines, particularly the caustic cut served with dimples.

“More than that, she’s a role model for funny women who are working well past their Hollywood expiration date.”

“The world looks different now,” said Ryan Reynolds, who played White’s grandson in The Proposal.

She had a knack for defying expectations.

She grew old, but not old enough.

“Betty, we’ll miss you.”

“You’ve figured out the key.”

“So sad to hear about Betty White’s passing,” Reese Witherspoon wrote on Twitter.

I had a lot of fun watching her comedic characters.

Thank you for making us all laugh, Betty!”

