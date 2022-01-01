Betty White is now with all the doggies she loved and lost, according to mourners.

Betty White, mourners say, is now with all the dogs she loved and lost.

The Los Angeles Times (TNS)’s Yvonne Villarreal

Betty White died on Friday, a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, on the last day of an already cruel year 2021.

Former co-stars and long-time admirers of the beloved actress, whose work and popularity spanned nearly eight decades, expressed their condolences and remembrances on social media following her death.

White died at her home in Brentwood at the age of 99, best known for her memorable sitcom performances, most notably as flirtatious TV host Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and ditzy widow Rose on “Golden Girls,” as well as her animal activism.

On Saturday, March 21, 1992, former cast members of the Mary Tyler Moore Show, sans Mary Tyler Moore, reunited in Los Angeles for the Museum of Television and Radio’s 9th annual Television Festival.

Gavin MacLeod, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Betty White, and Ed Asner are pictured here from left to right.

(AP Photo/Craig Fujii)AP Photo/Craig Fujii AP Photo/AP Photo/AP Photo/AP Photo/

“It’s very hard to absorb you’re not here anymore,” Henry Winkler, who co-starred with White in the 1973 episode “The Dinner Party” of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” wrote on Twitter.

Your deLIGHT memories, on the other hand…

Thank you for [your]wit, warmth, and commitment to social justice.”

On April 29, 1965, Allen Ludden and his wife Betty White play cards in their home in Westchester, New York.

(AP Photo/Bob Wands/File)AP Photo/Bob Wands/File

On Twitter, Steve Martin recalled meeting White in 1974 while performing as the opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

“I loved Betty White, so I went up to them and said, ‘I’m so honored to meet you both.’ And then I said, ‘Isn’t Linda great?’ She said, ‘We came to see you.’ I said, ‘Why?’ ‘Because we heard you were funny.’ I was elated.”

FILE – Actors from the TV show “The Golden Girls” stand together during a break in taping on December 1.

Hollywood, December 25, 1985

Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur, and Betty White are pictured from left to right.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut)AP Photo/Nick UtAP Photo/Nick UtAP Photo/Nick U

Kathy Griffin, the comedian, took a trip down memory lane as well…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.