Betty White, the iconic Golden Girl, died at the age of 99.

Betty White, the iconic Golden Girl, has died at the age of 99.

On January 17th, White would have turned 100 years old.

Betty White, an American actress and comedian best known for her role in the 1985 sitcom The Golden Girls, died on Friday at the age of 99.

White’s centennial year was set to begin in January.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine in a statement.

Witjas confirmed that the famous actress had died, but he did not say why or where she died.

“I don’t believe Betty was ever afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.”

Her agent went on to say, “She believed she’d be with him again.”

The comedic actress was born in Oak Park, Illinois, in 1922.

According to the website Biography.com, her television career began in the late 1930s.