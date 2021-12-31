Betty White, the Golden Girls’ star, has passed away at the age of 99.

Betty White, the Golden Girls’ star, passed away at the age of 99.

Betty White, the Golden Girls star, passed away at the age of 99.

The American television powerhouse and icon passed away just weeks before her hundredth birthday.

Betty White, the Golden Girls’ star, passed away at the age of 99.

After a career spanning more than eight decades, the American actress died on Friday morning, just weeks before her hundredth birthday.

Betty’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said in People magazine, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever.”

The eight-time Emmy winner, who was born in Illinois in 1922, made her television debut right out of high school in 1939 – and her big break a decade later, when she was hired as a (dollar)50-a-week sidekick to a local Los Angeles TV personality.

White’s career began in the early days of broadcast television and has lasted well into the age of cable and streaming.

She was a force both behind and in front of the camera, becoming the first woman to produce and star in a sitcom with Life with Elizabeth in 1953.

The actress took on the role of the bawdy Sue Ann on the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s at the age of 51, winning two Emmy awards in the process.

From 1985 to 1992, when she was 63 years old, she was best known for playing the oddball Rose Nylund on NBC’s long-running retirement home sitcom The Golden Girls.

In the 2000s, she appeared on Boston Legal and Hot In Cleveland, and she was the face of a 2010 Snickers commercial, which brought her infamous profanity to new generations.

Last week, the actress announced plans for a television special titled Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration to commemorate her 100th birthday, which will be celebrated on January 17th.

In a recent interview with People magazine, she said, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age.”

It’s amazing.”

Thousands of people have paid tribute to the actress, who was known for her humanitarianism and philanthropy.

%22RIP%20to%20Betty%20White,%20who%20was%20charming,%20delightful,%20hilarious,%20talented,%20and%20problematic%20for%2099%%20of%20her%20life,%22%20writer%20Roxane%20Gay%20tweeted.

“The world has changed,” said Ryan Reynolds, who co-starred with White in the 2009 film The Proposal.

She’s the one who’s being questioned.

Infosurhoy’s UK news roundup

Betty White, from the Golden Girls, died at the age of 99.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]