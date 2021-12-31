Betty White, who played Betty in the Golden Girls, died at the age of 99 after an 80-year career.

The actress was only a few weeks away from turning 100.

Betty White, a multi-award-winning American actress, died just weeks before her 100th birthday.

According to TMZ, the former Golden Girls star died at her home on Friday morning.

According to the Daily Star, White starred as Rose Nylund in the classic sitcom Golden Girls, which aired for seven seasons and 180 episodes from 1985 to 1992.

“I will miss her terribly,” Jeff Witjas, the star’s agent and close friend, said in a statement to People magazine.

Betty didn’t seem to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was confident that she’d see him again.”

She appeared in hit US sitcoms such as Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show, and Life With Elizabeth during her more than 80-year career on television.

Guinness World Records recognized her as the female entertainer with the longest television career, which began in 1939.

White, who has written several books over the years, has been nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and has won a number of other major awards.

She also starred as Ryan Reynolds’ grandmother in the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, alongside Sandra Bullock, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as his love interest.

On January 17, she would have turned one hundred years old.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” White told People magazine in an interview about turning 100.

It’s incredible.

“I try to stay away from green things.”

“I believe it is working.”

She attributes her upbeat demeanor to being “born a cockeyed optimist.”

“I got it from my mother, and it hasn’t changed since then.”

She went on to say, “I always look for the positive.”

